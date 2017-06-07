Latest News
Yogi Adityanath reviews disposal of grievances; DMs, SPs of 10 districts asked to explain pending plaints, cases

“The chief minister expressed concern over a large number of long pending issues of public grievances and thus ordered to seek explanation from all concerned officers” govt communique

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:June 7, 2017 4:56 am

Following a review, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought an explanation from 10 district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) for maximum number of pending complaints related to public grievances and criminal cases at police stations.

The districts whose DMs have been asked for an explanation include Lucknow, Hardoi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Sitapur, Agra, Jaunpur and Lakhimpur Kheri. Clarifications have also been sought from police chiefs of Lucknow, Hardoi, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Jaunpur, Allahabad, Firozabad and Mainpuri.

A government spokesperson said that the chief minister, while reviewing the status of public grievances, found that majority of them were unresolved. He has asked the chief secretary to ensure that these grievances are resolved soon and also ordered for action against the officers who failed to resolve the issues in a time-bound manner. “The chief minister expressed concern over a large number of long pending issues of public grievances and thus ordered to seek explanation from all concerned officers,” stated the government communique.

