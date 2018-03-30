Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 10.3 km-long elevated flyway in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference at Tilak Hall in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference at Tilak Hall in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad, connecting Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate. The six-lane road has been constructed by the Ghaziabad Development Administration (GDA) with an estimated budget of over Rs 1,200 crore and is stretched over a distance of 10.3 km.

The elevated road is perhaps the longest flyway in India to be built on single-pier pillars, which would shorten over an hour-long journey from Ghaziabad to Delhi to just over 15 minutes.

The newly inaugurated road will provide the much-needed relief from traffic congestions to lakhs of daily commuters along with people going towards Haridwar, Dehradun and Meerut from the NCR. The construction of the elevated road was completed last year, however, the inauguration was delayed owing to scheduling issues with the chief minister, owing to his engagements in the assembly bypolls.

A controversy over taking credit for the flyover broke out after a Samajwadi Party MLC, Rakesh Yadav, allegedly inaugurated the road on March 16 claiming that the project was started during Akhilesh Yadav’s government in the state. An FIR was lodged against Yadav, and the authorities claimed that the inauguration of the road was unacceptable and it will be open to public only after a formal ceremony.

This was the third such visit to Ghaziabad by Adityanath after he became the chief minister. After inaugurating the flyover, the chief minister headed to address a public rally.

