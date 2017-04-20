Yamuna Expressway body cancels plans of 17 projects

Building plans of 17 projects were cancelled by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) after alleged violations in building norms and delay in possession were found at the sites. The move, YEIDA officials said, is not likely to affect investors.

“The building plans of 17 projects, out of which 11 belong to Jaypee Group, have been cancelled. While applications for sanctioning those plans were submitted mostly in 2014 and 2015, a couple of them sought sanctions in 2016. Objections by the authority had been raised but no action was taken. These objections related to fire safety, green space, ground coverage, floor area ratio. If anything is not as per the layout, the building plan has to be revised,” said Arunvir Singh, CEO, YEIDA.

To ensure home buyers are not affected, YEIDA said a new process for sanctioning building plans has been put in place. “Instead of giving approvals to entire projects, approvals will now be given in a phased manner. A portion of a project will be sanctioned and on its completion and adherence to all norms, the builder will have to apply for the sanction of other phases of the project,” Singh said. With regard to the 17 building plans, the builders are expected to submit fresh plans to YEIDA for approvals, officials said.

Apart from the phased manner of sanctioning plans, builders will be expected to provide details of investment and time of project completion in the affidavits. “In case home buyers have invested in the project and they have not been handed their flats, a penalty will have to be given by the builders. This is to ensure the interests of people investing their life’s savings are not hampered,” Singh said.

Manoj Gaur, Delhi-NCR president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India and MD of Gaursons said there was a delay in submitting fresh plans, which led to the development. He further claimed that the recent state assembly polls in UP had a role to play in the delay.

