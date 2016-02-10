Work undertaken by Centre on Ganga to act as growth engine for UP, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said that works undertaken by the Centre on cleaning Ganga and developing waterways would act as a growth engine for Uttar Pradesh. He said Union Ministry of Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvination headed by Uma Bharti has undertaken projects worth Rs 3000 crore on Ganga.

Talking about major projects in UP, the Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping said that Detailed Project Report of Lucknow Ring Road has been completed and soon local MP and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh would perform its “Bhoomi poojan”.

Gadkari said that his ministry is working on a plan to develop eight-lane access controlled highway between Lucknow and Kanpur at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore. It will reduce the time of travel between the two cities to just about 30 minutes. The work has started on Delhi-Meerut highway project, he said, adding that work on Rae Bareli to Jaunpur, Tanda to Banda and Bareilly to Sitapur highways would be completed this year.

Gadkari said that out of about 384 projects that were facing different hurdles in UP, work has started on all barring 32 projects. He said that in just two month’s time, his ministry plans to double the length of highways in UP from existing about 8,500 km to about 17,000 km. He said that the projects were being given shape based on the proposals from state government as well as public representatives including MPs and MLAs.

He refused to speak anything on political issues and maintained that his visit was following the direction given to the ministers to give two days to a Lok Sabha constituency. However, when asked about his assessment about ground situation of BJP in the state before Assembly election, Gadkari maintained that future of BJP in the state was very good.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App