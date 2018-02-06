Woman rushes to husband’s rescue…with a gun

A WOMAN rescued her husband from assailants, who were beating him up outside their rented accommodation, by opening fire on them in Kakori area of Lucknow on Sunday morning. The couple has been identified as Aisha and Abid Ali, who claims to be a journalist. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at Ali’s residence. A video of the footage went viral Monday. Police said the incident occurred following a dispute between Ali and his landlord Abdul Sakoor Ansari. Cross FIRs were lodged at Kakori police station Sunday. No arrests have been made yet. ASP Lucknow (Rural) Dr Satish Kumar said, “While the rent agreement was for 11 months, Abid did not vacate the house after the agreement expired. He also stopped paying rent… A few days ago, Abid and Ansari had an altercation.”

Sub-Inspector Harikesh Rai said: “On Sunday morning, Abid was outside his house when Ansari, along with his associates, arrived. After heated arguments, they started hitting him… When Abid raised an alarm, his wife Aisha came. She went inside and returned with Abid’s licensed pistol. After issuing a warning, she opened fire, following which the assailants started to flee. Abid then took the pistol from her and opened fire on the assailants. Later, he informed police.”

“So far, Abid and Ansari have not come forward to record their statements. In his complaint, Abid has accused Ansari and his associates of attacking him. Ansari has accused Abid and his wife of opening fire on him,” Rai said, adding that he is yet to collect the CCTV footage from Ali.

