Woman found murdered in Banda, police suspect sexual assault

An unidentified body of a woman, suspected to have been sexually assaulted before her murder, was discovered at a deserted spot roughly 30 kilometres from the Banda district headquarters on Tuesday.

Police said they were yet to identify the woman who was thought to be around 24 years old. Some people had discovered the body in a village in Khhari Pahar area in the morning. A murder case was registered.

Police said the woman seemed to have been dragged for around 50 feet before being bludgeoned to death with a blunt object. Her clothes were found torn. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, said police.

SP (Banda) Shalini who visited the scene of crime on Tuesday said, “We will be able to establish if she was raped or sexually assaulted only after the examination. We are looking at multiple possibilities, no arrests have been made yet.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App