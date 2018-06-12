Woman electrocuted in Hastinapur village

A 45-year-old woman was electrocuted after she came in contact with a live wire at Rani Nangla village under Hastinapur police station here on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sharmila Yadav. She was working in a field when the incident happened, the police added.

Following the incident, hundreds of villagers staged a protest on Meerut-Pauri highway demanding lodging of an FIR against the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd employees for not fixing the loose electric wires despite several requests. “We had urged the power corporation officials a number of times to repair the loose wires but they didn’t pay heed,” said Nitin Gurjar, the village head.

“We have asked the power corporation to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Udayveer Yadav, the deceased’s husband,” said Amitabh Yadav, the sub-divisional magistrate of Mawana. “We have lodged a complaint against unknown persons and will take action in this connection soon,” MC Singh, Hastnapur police station in charge, said.

