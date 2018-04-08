Woman assaulted for objecting to less ration, dies on way to hospital

The woman had started vomiting blood and died on the way to the hospital. (Representational) The woman had started vomiting blood and died on the way to the hospital. (Representational)

A fair shop owner’s husband allegedly slapped a 75-year-old woman and banged her head against a wall when she objected to being given less ration in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. The woman died before her family could reach her to the hospital, said police.

The husband, Shamim (35), and his brothers Naseem (28) and Jaan Mohammad (42) —booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder — are absconding. “The reported incident is of Kheri Firozabad village in Kakrauli police station area. At around 4 pm, the woman, Ashiya (75), went to purchase ration from a public distribution system (PDS) store in the village. There, as per the complaint of Ashiya’s son Riyaz Ali, she had an argument with Shamim over the quantity of ration given to her. During the argument, Shamim slapped the woman and banged her head against a wall,” said Bhopa circle officer (CO) Mohammad Rizwan.

He added that the woman then started vomiting blood and died on the way to the hospital. On the complaint of the victim’s son, an FIR was registered against the three under the section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC. “The police are looking for the accused, who are absconding,” he added.

“After police were informed by the victim’s family members, a team reached the spot. Some of the villagers, reportedly belonging to the community of the accused initially tried to stop police from taking the body for autopsy. However, we later sent the body for post-mortem. The post-mortem report confirmed ante-mortem injuries as the cause of death,” the CO said.

He added that this was not the first such incident at fair price shops in his circle. “Recently there was an incident of firing following an argument at a fair price shop in Morna village. However no one was injured, and no action was taken against anyone as the local residents refused to file a complaint,” he said.

