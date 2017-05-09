Without blaming anybody, one should look inside first: Raj Babbar

At a time when political parties are looking towards a “grand alliance” to take on BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a growing rift between the Samajwadi Party and Congress grew even wider after Mulayam Singh Yadav’s latest statement blaming his party’s ally for the Assembly poll debacle.

“There is no point of speaking about these things. It was their decision also to come with us. Alliance was a unanimously taken decision and we too had long discussions before it. I respect him (Mulayam Singh Yadav) as a senior leader but he should talk to his own people and speak about it internally first,” said state Congress chief Raj Babbar.

“We conducted post-poll review meetings, where workers said we should have gone alone. But we also know that it was a unanimously taken decision. Without blaming anybody, one should look inside first,” he added.

“It is wrong of a leader like Mulayam Singh Yadav to blame Congress for the loss. We also would like to ask who broke the secular alliance in Bihar and who did they support in Gujarat?” said Ashok Singh, Congress spokesperson.

During the post-poll review meetings, Congress leaders and workers had openly spoken against the alliance with SP, said sources. Not only had they blamed the alliance for the loss, but also requested the party high command to go alone in future elections in the state. Even though the senior party leadership remains non-committal about whether the alliance will continue in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they have assured workers that the party will contest the upcoming local body elections in the state alone. Satyadev Tripathi, senior spokesperson of state Congress, confirmed, “A decision has been taken that we will contest the upcoming local body election alone.”

National vice-president of Samajwadi Party Kironmoy Nanda said the alliance was for elections, “which is over”. “Netaji had raised similar voices earlier also. Alliance was for election, which is over. So there is no point talking about it now,” Nanda told The Indian Express. Asked about the future of the partnership amid talks of a “grand alliance”, he said, “In politics nobody can say what would be the future.”

SP MLC Uday Veer Singh, who is considered close to party president Akhilesh Yadav, said, “Whenever a decision like that of an alliance is taken, there are different voices which are raised, but the decision is taken by the one who also has the responsibility…Netaji’s statements are beyond right or wrong, law or judgement within the party.”

State BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said, “The way Mulayam was virtually thrown out of the SP by his son Akhilesh Yadav… given his current state of mind, his statements are not surprising.”

