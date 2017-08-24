With CM Adityanath’s ‘positive response’, Shiksha mitras to call off protest

Shiksha mitras at a protest in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Shiksha mitras at a protest in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Shiksha Mitras (ad hoc teachers) on Wednesday decided to call off their protest demanding permanent jobs after the chief minister gave a “positive” response to their demands. The government claimed that the demands were being looked into. On the third day of their protests, an eight-member delegation met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and submitted a memorandum of their demands.

“We made it clear that we do not not accept the offer of a paid honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month. We presented a suggestion that as the Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya teachers are also ad hoc and are getting the benefit of ‘same work, same salary’, the same should be done for us,” said Jitendra Sahi, President of the Adarsh Samayojit Shiksha Mitra Welfare Association. “The Chief Minister said that this can be done and he asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education) to see the possibilities and find a solution as soon as possible.”

“CM Yogi Adityanath assured us that he is really willing to find a solution and after receiving a positive response from his side we are stopping the protest,” Avinash Singh, state secretary of the association, said. However, Principal Secretary Information Awanish Awasthi said that no assurance were given. “Additional Chief Secretary (Raj Pratap Singh) will look into it and make a decision as soon as possible,” he said.

Last month, the Supreme Court had quashed the appointment of shiksha mitras as full-time teachers – a move undertaken by the Akhilesh regime in 2014.

