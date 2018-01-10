Will think about taking action against opposition MLAs, says UP assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing to the legislatives at state assembly in Lucknow. (Express photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing to the legislatives at state assembly in Lucknow. (Express photo)

OPPOSITION MLAs may face disciplinary action for carrying out “planned obstructions” during the address of Governor Ram Naik in the Assembly, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit indicated on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow about the need for discipline inside the Assembly and the responsibility of the members, Dixit said: “Ummeed hai is saal log Rajyapal ka abhibhashan shanti se sunenge (Hope they will calmly listen to the Governor’s address this year).”

On the steps taken to ensure that the March 2017 incident — where paper balls were thrown towards the Governor during his first address to the Assembly — is not repeated, the Speaker said: “The Speaker has many powers under the Constitution. To maintain discipline, he can suspend members for a short time. But there are two things — while there could be sudden aggressiveness over some statement, a solution could be found for the concerning issue and there cannot be any punitive action in such a case.”

“However, bringing banners and posters and blowing whistles… clearly show that such things have been done in a planned manner. So, if anyone takes such steps… and any indiscipline is taking place, we will think about taking action,” he added.

Apart from throwing paper balls towards the Governor in March last year, Opposition MLAs had also blown whistles and displayed banners to interrupt his address. “There has to be a difference in how protests are held on the road and inside the Assembly… The chief minister had rightly said that a small group cannot affect the rights of the 403 members of Assembly,” the Speaker said.

The Opposition members had held a “parallel assembly” to protest against the government in July, last year. During the Winter Session of the Assembly held around a fortnight ago, the Speaker had said that adopting such steps was not appropriate and that use of placards inside the House shows that the protest was pre-planned. He had gone on to warn members not to repeat such incidents.

On Tuesday, the Speaker said that irrespective of the allegations made by the Opposition, he has given them more opportunity to speak when compared to the members of the ruling party, despite their larger number. “It is the responsibility of all to maintain the dignity of parliamentary traditions,” said Dixit.

When contacted, Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said that SP is a follower of Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan, and respects the Constitution and parliamentary traditions. “For five years, when our government was in power, they (BJP MLAs) not only used to barge into the Well of the Assembly all the time but also sat on dharna for two days in the Speaker’s gallery. They forgot the Constitution as well as rules and regulations… They have started teaching the same now that they are in power.”

“BJP is following the ideology of dictatorship of RSS… to suppress the entire Opposition… we will not allow this to happen,” he added. The Speaker, meanwhile, said the Assembly will soon come out with a book, which will compile the addresses of state leaders who were a part of the Constituent Assembly. Also, the quarterly magazine of the Assembly will be made a monthly issue.

