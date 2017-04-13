‘What love jihad? Have been targeted as I am a Muslim’

A DIFFERENT version of the anti-Romeo squad played out on Tuesday in Meerut, where a 25-year-old youth, Mohammad Wasim, alleged that he was beaten up by “local RSS men because I am a Muslim”. Police, however, said the youth was arrested for “harassing women”, and charged under Section 294 (for obscene acts or words in public). Their allegation is largely based on local residents’ version and some complaints by women of “harassment”.

Several reports on Wednesday alleged that Wasim was assaulted by members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth group founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who barged into his rented room in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar, found him in a “compromising position with a Hindu woman”, and accused him of forcefully trying to convert her in an act of “love jihad”. A purported video of the incident was circulated on social media. But Wasim denied this version.

“I had come to Shastri Nagar to collect my belongings because I had moved out,” he said. “Suddenly, a few men came and asked me my name. The moment I said Mohammad Wasim, they began hitting me and accusing me of harassing women… There were 8-10 men at first, 20 others joined the group later. They let me go only when the policemen arrived,” said Wasim, speaking to The Indian Express over the phone on Wednesday after being released on bail.

Wasim denied that there was any woman with him. Police said they had received complaints of harassment from some women in the area. “When the police patrol team reached the spot, we saw a boy standing there and singing obscene songs. He was telling women, ‘my darling, you look very beautiful’,” says the FIR lodged by constable Sunil Sharma, who is the complainant in the case.

“We have no idea about any love jihad or conversion. There was no girl, Hindu or otherwise, when the team reached the bridge near the locality — that is where we found him. The team saw him harassing women and he admitted it, following which he was arrested,” claimed Senior Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh.

Wasim, who hails from Muzaffarnagar, denied the police’s version. “Why would I harass women? I have a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree, and I have been preparing for my Master’s. I was working as a field officer with a telecom company,” he said. Asked about the purported video, he said: “It is all fake. I haven’t even seen it. Anyone can make a video and circulate it.”

The Hindu Yuva Vahini, meanwhile, had a different version. “We were at a Hanuman Jayanti event in the neighbourhood when we received a call that something abhadra (immoral) was happening in Shastri Nagar. Four-five of us went to the spot, but by the time we reached, they had already taken him (Wasim) to police station. We went to thana and urged police to conduct a probe against the landlord and the youth — the neighbours said he had many women visitors in the past and was caught with a woman in his room,” said Nagendra Pratap Singh Tomar, western UP head of the outfit.

“When the police asked him his name, he said it was Sonu. Why did he lie and use a Hindu name if he was not trying to do love jihad,” asked Sachin Mittal, 31, a Hindu Yuva Vahini member.

“Women would come here all the time… On Tuesday, I went there with 20-25 women, and forced them to open the door. There was a girl there… We didn’t lay a finger on them, just handed them to the police,” said Neeraja Pundir, a neighbour. “I saw a girl with him and decided to call the others,” said Ruby Parveen, 29, another neighbour.

“The Hindu Yuva Vahini members came here after the youth was arrested, shouted ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ slogans and left,” said Upendra Singh, 42, a resident of the area. Sukhbir Singh Tyagi, Wasim’s landlord, refused to comment.

Meanwhile, Wasim said he just wanted to “move on”. “I have no plans to file a complaint against the RSS men. I just want to concentrate on my MCA preparations,” he said.

