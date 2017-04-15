Well begun is half done: Naik on Adityanath govt

Governor Ram Naik with Yogi Adityanath Governor Ram Naik with Yogi Adityanath

Governor Ram Naik on Friday praised the functioning of the state government, and asked the chief minister to keep working as per the Constitution. Addressing an event at Ambedkar Mahsabha campus in Adityanath’s presence, the Governor said recently when mediapersons asked him for comments on the functioning of the new government, he had said, “well begun is half done”.

Naik said the Constitution has provided him with certain rights, and he had sent a message to the new Assembly to consider the decision of former Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey on declaring the Leader of the Opposition. He also said he had denied approval when former CM Akhilesh Yadav sent a list of names for nomination to the Legislative Council, as it included some people who had been jailed in the past, while others had not paid taxes. Naik said he cited this example “not as a comment”, but to emphasise the Constitution’s significance.

The Governor also said this was the first time when both he and the chief minister were present at the Ambedkar birth anniversary event in the Mahasabha office at the same time. In the past two occasions, then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had arrived at the venue when he (Naik) had been leaving.

