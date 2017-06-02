‘Waving Pak flag’: 2 booked for sedition in Lucknow

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two persons, who allegedly waved ‘Pakistan’s flag’ in Badaun last year, were booked on charges of sedition under IPC Section 124A two days ago. The move follows a directive from a local court on Monday.

On December 13, 2016, a video of the procession had gone viral. A case was lodged and 60 unidentified people were booked under section 295 (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots) of the IPC.

“The probe revealed that the flag was stitched at the house of a tailor, Salman Khan, who took it to the Barawafat procession and gave it to Imran. The two have been chargeed with sedition and warrants have been served…,” said Bisauli police SHO Pramod Kumar.

Salman was arrested on April 30, while Imran was arrested on May 29. “When we approached the local court asking for police custody remand for Imran, the court said the arrest was not made under relevant sections.

The investigating officer, following court directive, included charge of sedition against the accused,” said Badaun SSP Chandra Prakash.

