Waqf board seeks FIR against Lucknow cleric

The Shia Central Board of Waqfs sent a letter to local police Monday for registering an FIR against Syed Faizi, who was removed as Mutawalli (caretaker) of Lucknow’s Talkatora Karbala waqf.

The board has, meanwhile, deferred the decision for police action against another cleric, Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, till Tuesday while it is awaiting arrival of Rampur Congress MLA Nawab Kazim Ali Khan from abroad for handing over the charge of Waqf properties after both of them were removed as Mutawalli by the board on January 6.

“We have requested the local police to register an FIR against Syed Faizi for misuse of Waqf property at Talkatora Karbala. He was removed but he did not hand over the charge and is still engaged in selling grave yard land at the karbala. He has even encroached Waqf land,” Syed Waseem Rizvi, Chairman, SCBW told The Indian Express.

Rizvi also said that Jawwad had relinquished charge of two Waqf properties while for the third one, Sajjadia Waqf, the new Mutawalli had not reached office today. “We will take the decision on Tuesday after the new Mutawalli submits his report,” he stated.

The board had removed 27 mutawallis of Waqf properties on January 6 including Jawwad and Nawab Kazim Ali. Both of them had termed it illegal and refused to accept it.

