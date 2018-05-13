Violence in Kasganj town after three of family killed in robbery

On Friday early morning, a gang of around seven persons attacked a house just over a kilometre from the local police station. The house was that of 55-year-old roadside vendor Raj Kumar, said Sahawar police station house officer (SHO) R B Singh. (Representational Image) On Friday early morning, a gang of around seven persons attacked a house just over a kilometre from the local police station. The house was that of 55-year-old roadside vendor Raj Kumar, said Sahawar police station house officer (SHO) R B Singh. (Representational Image)

Sahawar town in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday remained tense a day after police clashed with and people following the murder of three persons of a family in a robbery the same morning. Police had been forced to fire rubber bullets and tear gas at those who resorted to pelting stones at them while protesting the murders. A case has been lodged against 150 to 200 people for indulging in violence. No one has been arrested so far.

On Friday early morning, a gang of around seven persons attacked a house just over a kilometre from the local police station. The house was that of 55-year-old roadside vendor Raj Kumar, said Sahawar police station house officer (SHO) R B Singh.

According to him, the residents were fast asleep at the time. “The dacoits hit them on the head with sticks. Raju, his son Ajay (16), daughter Arti (17) were injured and so were Raju’s mother Champa Devi (75), wife Maya Devi (48) and cousin Ram Das (60),” he said.

While Raju’s mother, wife and cousin died on the spot, others were rushed to the district hospital when a neighbour discovered them lying in a pool of blood hours later. Ajay and Arti were discharged on Saturday but Raju is still under treatment.

Raju’s youngest son eight-year-old Vijay escaped injuries by hiding himself on the terrace and was discovered only when police, informed by the neighbour, arrived at the scene. The robbers, meanwhile, decamped with Rs 50,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh.

Later, angry over the deaths, a mob did not allow the police to take the bodies and blocked roads in the market. They demanded action against the policemen who, they claimed, failed in their duty.

Some people even brought the three bodies out on to the road. As police tried to remove the blockade, the protesters turned violent and started pelting stones on them. Additional force later rushed to the spot and lathicharged to disperse the mob.

