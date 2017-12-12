Vicky Tyagi murder case: Wife, five others sentenced to life imprisonment

The five other accused are Sushil Shukla, Babloo, Bittu, Sudhir Tyagi and Sarvender — all residents of Muzaffarnagar. Except Sarvender and Bittu, others are alreadly in jail. The five other accused are Sushil Shukla, Babloo, Bittu, Sudhir Tyagi and Sarvender — all residents of Muzaffarnagar. Except Sarvender and Bittu, others are alreadly in jail.

SLAIN GANGSTER Vikrant alias Vicky Tyagi’s wife Meenu Tyagi and five others were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday by a local court in Muzaffarnagar in a July 2007 murder case. Vicky, who was the main accused in the case, was killed by a teenaged boy inside the courtroom in Muzaffarnagar in 2015 while he was attending a hearing in another case lodged against him.

“On December 6, Additional Session Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj had held Meenu and other five accused guilty in the case and fixed December 11 for announcing the quantum of sentence. On Monday, the court sentenced all six accused to life imprisonment,” said government counsel Yogesh Kumar Sharma. The five other accused are Sushil Shukla, Babloo, Bittu, Sudhir Tyagi and Sarvender — all residents of Muzaffarnagar. Except Sarvender and Bittu,

others are alreadly in jail.

“Sarvender and Bittu were taken into custody after they were held guilty and sent to jail,” Sharma said, adding eight prosecution witness were examined during trial. Sharma said on July 3, 2007, businessman Satish Tyagi was shot dead at his house in Rohana in Muzaffarnagar’s Civil Lines police station area.

“Satish used to run a timber shop and had a dispute with Vicky Tyagi over possession of a property. After the murder, Satish’s nephew Atul had accused seven persons, including Vicky and Meenu, of the murder,” he added.

Muzaffarngar District Government Counsel Dushyant Tyagi said Meenu had earlier got bail in the Satish Tyagi murder case.

“She was arrested in another case in 2013 and since then she has been in jail,” he added. Vicky, a historysheeter of Charthawal police station, was shot dead at the courtroom on February 16, 2015. A boy, wearing a lawyer’s uniform, shot him and was caught with a pistol from the spot.

The boy’s application, alleging that he was a juvenile when the incident took place, is pending in court.

Vicky’s mother Suprabha had got a case lodged against 11 people, including then UP STF deputy superintendent of police Anuj Kumar, sub-inspector Sachin Tyagi and constable Vikas — who were posted at the Civil Lines police station in Muzaffarnagar — alleging their role in the murder conspiracy. Anuj Kumar is at present posted in Aligarh district.

