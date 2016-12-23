Varanasi: Over lunch, Modi urges booth workers to spread awareness about phone banking

In his first meeting with BJP booth-level workers in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged them to make the masses aware of mobile banking and the “positive” effects of demonetisation while having lunch with them at the DLW ground.

Around 26,000 booth committee members from nearly 1,771 booths and 17 mandals of the constituency attended the meeting. Separate areas were demarcated for workers of each mandal. After his speech, Modi went to every mandal in an open vehicle and encouraged them saying he had come for ‘darshan’ of party workers. “PM said that when he came to know that all booth workers were coming with their lunch packets, he decided to bring his own lunch box. He had lunch with us like other ordinary workers,” said the BJP booth committee president.

Modi assured the workers that the “public was with the BJP-led government” despite the post-demonetisation hardships they had faced, while Opposition members were moving across the country and “spreading lies” about his government over demonetisation. The people of the nation “hate such corrupt and liars”, Modi told the workers. The prime minister said that whatever efforts opponents make to create an atmosphere against the BJP, the public was in support of his party.

According to party leaders present at the meeting, the PM cited results of recent elections held in Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan as an example and said Congress was not in a position to even show its face in Chandigarh after the results.

Saying that his government will not bow down before the corrupt and those who hoard black money, Modi said his opponents had more problems than the general public after demonetisation. BJP sources quoted the PM as saying that if all its citizens could learn the use of mobile banking, India could defeat other countries like England in the use of cashless transactions.

In view of the upcoming state Assembly polls, Modi said that it was the responsibility of party workers to reach out to every household and inform them about schemes the Centre was running in their interest. He said that when the BJP had come to power at the Centre in 2014, nearly 1500 villages in UP were without electricity, but now the Centre has ensured that most receive electricity, with only around 72 villages left, while around 50 existing only on paper.

Sources said the PM motivated the workers by saying they were “the strength of BJP”, which is the only party functioning in a “democratic manner”. He asked them to get charged for the upcoming elections and tell people that a BJP-led government is needed in UP for its growth.