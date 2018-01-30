Varanasi Basic Shiksha Adhikari gets ‘fake’ order to take additional charge; probe on

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Nitin Gokaran ordered the SSP to get an FIR for forgery lodged in connection with the case. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Nitin Gokaran ordered the SSP to get an FIR for forgery lodged in connection with the case. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A week after he took additional charge as additional director, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Varanasi Brij Bhushan Chaudhary had to relinquish the post on Monday as the government order instructing him to do the same was found to be fake. Chaudhary, who had received the order — bearing the alleged signature of Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education) R P Singh — on his official email ID, discovered it was fake after he went to verify another such directive received from the same signatory, asking him to issue transfer orders of three block education officers (BEOs). Singh denied having issued any orders related to Chaudhary’s new charge or the transfer of BEOs.

On Monday, Chaudhary met Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Nitin Gokaran and informed him about the fake orders. Gokaran ordered the SSP to get an FIR for forgery lodged in connection with the case. Varanasi SSP R K Bhardwaj said he had received the commissioner’s directive regarding lodging of a case. An FIR will be lodged if the BSA submits a complaint, he added. Chaudhary told The Indian Express that the email, which he received on January 19, was addressed to the district magistrate while copies were marked to the commissioner and himself.

“There was a directive in the letter for me to take additional charge of Additional Director (Basic), Varanasi, from Vijay Mishra, who is also principal of the District Institute of Education and Training in Varanasi, with immediate effect. Mishra handed over charge to me on January 22,” Chaudhary added. He further said, “On January 25, I received another letter through email on my official ID, bearing the signature of R P Singh, with a direction to change working areas of three BEOs. This email made me suspicious as additional chief secretary, basic education, never issues such directions.”

“After going through this email, I called up the additional chief secretary, basic education, to confirm if he had issued any such orders. He denied. On Saturday, I met R P Singh and informed him about the two emails bearing his signature,” Chaudhary said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App