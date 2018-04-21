Varanasi: 6-year-old boy dies after ‘delayed treatment’

A six-year-old boy died on Wednesday after a government medical college in Banda district allegedly delayed treatment because the family “could not pay”. An inquiry has ben ordered. The deceased child Vinod’s elder brother Pushpraj said he was suffering high fever. He alleged that the nurses and doctors at the Banda Government Medical College demanded money.

Vinod was reportedly referred the patient to the district hospital but he died soon after. His family lodged a complaint with the district authorities that evening.

DM Banda Divya Prakash said, “We have ordered an inquiry into the incident and it is headed by a senior magistrate who will prepare a report and submit it.” Additional SP Lal Bharat Kumar said, “We have not received any complaint from the family yet so there is no police case as of now.”

