Vande Mataram row: ‘Praying for motherland a matter of pride, don’t create controversy’

A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he was concerned about the recent row over singing ‘Vande Mataram’ at civic body meetings, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that people should not create a controversy over the issue. Governor Ram Naik also said in Sitapur, “Freedom fighters had laid down their lives singing Vande Mataram. The Constitution had given recognition to national anthem and national song in 1950 but it was not recited in Parliament for 45 years…We all should respect the recognition given by Constitution to them.”

Over the past few weeks, the decision to make singing of the national song mandatory at commencement of proceedings in civic bodies of Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Allahabad met with opposition from several members of the House, who said that a “new rule” should not be introduced at the fag end of term.

Maurya said praying for the motherland was a “matter of pride”, and that people should not create a controversy around it. “If there is controversy at any place, I have an appeal to people… jahan gaan ho sakta hai.. wahan gaan karna chahiye.. aur jahan nahi ho raha wahan bhi agar koi karne ka prayas karta hai to uska abhinandan hona chahiye (where one can sing (the national song), it should be sung. When it can’t be sung, those who do try to sing it should be welcomed),” he said.

The deputy chief minister was speaking to media persons on the occasion of completing one year as BJP state president. He added that officials of the union ministry for road transport and highways will visit Lucknow to hold a meeting with the state government’s PWD department officials regarding upgradation of state highways to national highways.

Maurya also said that the state government was considering holding a Cabinet meeting in Allahabad regarding preparations of the Ardh-Kumbh mela, to be held in the city in 2019.

