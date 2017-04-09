Vande Mataram row: Need to get over this narrow-mindedness, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said he was concerned over the debate on singing of the national song. In the last few weeks, there have been opposition to singing of Vande Mataram at civic body meetings. After Meerut, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, the latest incident was reported from Allahabad on Friday where some members opposed making it compulsory at commencement of proceedings, stating that a “new rule” should not be introduced at the fag end of the House’s term.

The chief minister said, “Hum is desh ko ikkisvi sadi mein aage badhana chahte hain lekin vivad ka vishaya hai ki hum rashtragaan aur rashtrageet gayenge ki nahi gayenge, Yeh sach much chinta ka vishaya hai (We want to take this country into the 21st century but the issue of debate is whether we would sing national song and national anthem or not. It is actually a subject of concern).”

Citing example of a recent function at High Court in Allahabad, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Justice of India and the state Governor, Adityanath said, “Hum gaye they.. humne dekha ki karyakram ki shuruat vande matram se hui.. kitna aitihasik karyakram tha.. Aur us samaraoh ka subharambh hi rashtra geet se hota hai (I had gone there. I saw that the event began with Vande Matram.. It was such a historic function.. and the event began with national song).”

Expressing his concern over the ongoing debate, CM said one would have to find a way to get over “this narrow-mindedness”. He was speaking at the release of a book Governor’s Guide written by SS Upadhyaya, legal adviser to Governor Ram Naik.

Praising Governor Naik for developing a connect with the common man, Yogi said he asserts his powers whenever a democratically elected government deviated from its path.

Yogi further said that while Governor is like a “samvaidhanik abhivavak (constitutional guardian)” but added that the same Governor house has also seen such Governors, who have removed elected governments, which have been reinstated by the court. “Is Raj Bhawan ne rajyapalon ki is bhumika ko bhi dekha hai jinhone chuni hui sarkaron ko ek chhad mein badla hai aur nyayapalika ne hastakshep karke bahal kiya hai. Yeh dono bhumikayein humare samne hain,” said Yogi.

He also said that basis of “good governance” can only be executed uneder the “rule of law”. “Good governance ka adhar rule of law hi ho sakta hai aur usko isthapit karne ke liye har avashyak hai ki har sanstha apne kartavyon ka nirvahan kare.”

He also suggested that a book be brought out stating the duties of the citizens of the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now