Video of sexual assault ‘leaked’: Shamli teen dies of burn injuries

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl, who had on Thursday tried to immolate herself at her residence in Adarsh Mandi area of Shamli, passed away at a hospital in Meerut on Saturday. The girl, allegedly sexually assaulted at a hotel in June by two youths who also made a video of the act, had sustained 80 per cent burns.

Her mother, in a complaint lodged with the police on Thursday, had alleged that her daughter took the step after the accused shared the video with other youths around two weeks ago. Following this, the two youths were booked booked on charges including attempt to rape and abetment of suicide.

Before the girl died in the morning, one of the two youths, also a 17-year-old, was detained and produced before the juvenile board, which sent him to a correction home, said Adarsh Mandi police SHO Raj Kumar Sharma.

In her dying declaration on Saturday, while the girl accused the youths of harassing her by threatening to make the video and photographs public, she did not allege that they tried to rape her, said Shamli SP Ajay Pal.

The SHO added: “We have not found any video clip or photograph in the boy’s cellphone. However, we are sending it for tests in the forensic laboratory to retrieve deleted records. While the accused has not confessed to the crime, several witnesses have told the police that the boys used to harass her.”

“The call details of girl’s cellphone show that the boy in custody used to call her regularly, but she used to disconnect the calls,” said Sharma.

SP Ajay Pal said records of the hotel — where the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted — showed that one of the boys had booked a room there in June. “However, the hotel staff denied the girl was forcibly brought to there,” he added.

