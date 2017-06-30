Varanasi: 65-year-old French NGO worker ‘raped’, guard arrested

A security guard of resort in Varanasi has been taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly raping a 65-year-old French national the previous night. According to police, the survivor, trained in classical music, worked for an NGO here that served the needs of differently-abled children and those from the marginalised sections of society.

On Wednesday night, she was allegedly raped by the accused in her room in the resort. She has alleged that the guard also made away with her mobile phone.

Varanasi SSP Nitin Tiwari said the woman had been staying in the resort for the last few months and had been visiting India since 1977. He added that the woman had undergone a medical examination.

The police has registered an FIR under IPC section 376(rape) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) against the security guard, a native of Mirzapur district, on Thursday.

Rohaniya SHO Kshitij Tripathi said the accused had fled to his brother’s place in Chunar police station area of Mirzapur district where he was nabbed by a police team.

