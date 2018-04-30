Uttar Pradesh: Two class XII students dead, police suspect suicide

Both students were disappointed with their Class XII results. Both students were disappointed with their Class XII results.

Two class XII students allegedly committed suicide soon after the board examination results was declared on Sunday. In Bulandshahr, the body of 18-year-old Raju Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house.

Police said Raju had failed in his class XII board exam. No suicide note has been found. Raju was alone in the house. His father Virendra Pal works in New Delhi and mother Sarvati Devi had gone to a nearby house for some work.

Station House Officer (SHO), Arania police station, Dinesh Pratap Singh said, “In the evening, when the victim’s mother Sarvati Devi reached home, she found the house locked from inside. When no one responded, she called her neighbours who broke open the door and found him hanging from a ceiling fan.”

In another incident, 18-year-old Naina Pal allegedly jumped in front of a running train in Muzaffarnagar district.

SHO, Nai Mandi police station (Muzaffarnagar), Har Saran Sharma said she was disappointed with her results as she had scored second class in the intermediate examination.

Pal was a resident of Gandhi Nagar colony. According to the SHO, after the results were declared, she left home and went to the railway crossing, located around 1 km away from her home. “She jumped in front of a running train. Later, locals informed police and her family,” said Sharma, adding that no suicide note had been found.

