Uttar Pradesh: Two arrested for assaulting men returning home with cows in Jewar

A day after two men were allegedly assaulted by a group of men, claiming to be gau rakshaks, in Jewar area of Greater Noida, police have arrested two of the accused.

Police had filed a case under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult leading to breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) after Jabar Singh (35) and Bhoop Singh (45) had bought a cow and a calf from Mehndipur village and were returning to Jewar when they were allegedly attacked. The beating stopped only after the two were able to convince the assaulters that they were not smuggling cattle, police said.

The arrested have beeen identified as Gaurav and Mahesh, both residents of Jewar.

Gaurav was arrested from his residence at Bundelkhand Kasba in Jewar. Mahesh was also arrested from Jewar.

The police are now tracking the other three accused named in FIR — Ashish and Ompal.

Besides the four, another five unnamed persons have also been booked in the case. Jewar SHO Ajay Kumar Sharma said, “The manhunt is continuing for the other accused people.”

