Three HYV workers held for ‘assault, rape’ of woman

THREE HINDU Yuva Vahini (HYV) workers were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman after beating up her mother-in-law at their residence in Subhash Nagar area of Bareilly late Monday. They were accompanied by another HYV member, who is absconding.

The three, after their arrest, also allegedly scuffled with local BJP workers at Subhash Nagar police station. Further, they manhandled a sub-inspector (S-I), when he tried to intervene. Those arrested have been identified as Avinash, Pankaj Pathak and Jitendra Sharma.

“The three HYV workers, along with another member of the outfit, Anil Saxena, had stormed into a house and assaulted two women, following an altercation with a member of the family. One of the women later alleged that the intruders had tore off her clothes and raped her,” Bareilly SP (City) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

He added that three of them were arrested later and brought to the police station. “Some local BJP workers arrived at the police station after hearing about the incident. They entered into an argument with the HYV workers, blaming them for maligning the image of the government and BJP. This led to a scuffle… When Sub-Inspector Mayank Arora tried to intervene, the accused manhandled him as well,” said Sajwan.

Two FIRs have been lodged against the accused. They were produced in court on Tuesday, which sent them to jail, he added.

Subhash Nagar police SHO Mukesh Sharma said that on Monday night, Avinash had an altercation with a neighbour over playing of loud music. “Later, Avinash, Pankaj, Jitendra and Anil barged into the neighbour’s house. His mother claimed that only she and her daughter-in-law were present at the house then. The four reportedly assaulted them while inquiring about the neighbour and gangraped the daughter-in-law,” he added.

“The neighbour’s elder brother, who is the victim’s husband, arrived at the spot while the accused were trying to escape. While he managed to catch hold of Avinash, the others fled. Avinash was handed over to the police after locals beat him up. Pankaj and Jitendra were arrested later in the night while Anil is still on the run,” the SHO said.

“After getting news about Avinash’s arrest, 15-20 HYV workers reached the police station. BJP city unit chief Umesh Katheria also arrived. The HYV workers argued with him and beat up the sub-inspector,” he added.

Based on the complaint lodged by the neighbour’s mother, the four have been booked under sections 376-D (woman raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. On the basis of the S-I’s complaint, Avinash, Pankaj and Jitendra were booked under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 323 of the IPC.

Pankaj and Jitendra have cases of molestation, POCSO Act and loot pending against them at Subhash Nagar police station, said Sharma. Police sources said primary investigation has revealed that about a month ago, Avinash allegedly brought a woman to his house around 10.30 pm. Pankaj and Jitendra had also come and left after a few hours. The neighbour had reportedly made a video and shown the clip to locals. The accused had then reportedly forced the man to delete the video. Later, Pankaj and others had filed a case of sexual harassment against the neighbour, which was found to be false, sources said.

