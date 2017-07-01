Three horses euthanised: Glanders disease now in Badaun

Badaun has sent 94 animal samples for testing. Archive Badaun has sent 94 animal samples for testing. Archive

Three horses in Badaun district were euthanised after they tested positive for the deadly Glanders disease. The district is now on high alert.

Earlier in the month, six mules were tested positive for the disease in Chitrakoot Dham division and were euthanised to check the spread of the disease. The four districts under the division, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur and Mahoba, have since been put on high alert with restrictions on the movement of equines — ponies, horses, donkeys and mules.

The disease is fatal to animals and can be transmitted to humans too. There is currently no vaccination available against the disease pathogen Burkholderia mallei, a bacteria.

Badaun veterinary officials have sent 94 equine samples to the Hisar-based National Research Centre on Equines laboratory for testing.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Badaun, Dr A K Jadon has written to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district requesting them to collect blood samples of owners of the three horses for testing too.

“Veterinary doctors, along with a team of district administration, rushed to the owners of these three horses (after they were confirmed positive) and it took two days to convince them that the horses needed to be euthanised to stop spread of the fatal disease. Veterinary staff disposed off the carcasses later,” said Dr Jadon. Each owner would be compensated with Rs 25,000.

Since after receiving report from laboratory, veterinary doctors in Badaun have been sending 10 blood samples of equines to the Hisar laboratory every week.

