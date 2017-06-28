Teen thrown off moving tempo: Murder charge added to case against four accused

Murder charges have been added to the case in which four accused allegedly threw a 19-year-old girl off a moving tempo on IIM Road Friday after failing to molest and rob her, leading to her death hours later, police said Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said IPC Section 302(murder) has been added to the case on June 25, on the basis of evidence found during the investigation. Initially, the case was registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) along with 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC.

The spokespersons said three persons who were travelling in the tempo, and the driver, tried to molest the girl and snatch her purse and phone. When her mother and three or four persons with motorbikes heard her scream, they followed the tempo, the spokesperson said, upon which the accused threw the girl off the vehicle.

