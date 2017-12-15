Uttar Pradesh: Stormy start to Winter Session

Yogi Adityanath and SP’s Azam Khan before the UP Assembly session Thursday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Yogi Adityanath and SP’s Azam Khan before the UP Assembly session Thursday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

THE Winter Session of UP legislature got off to a stormy start Thursday with both the Assembly and Legislative Council being adjourned for the day after the Opposition disrupted proceedings by targeting the government on power tariff, law and order and “malfunctioning” EVMs.

Soon after the Assembly met, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said the recent power tariff hike has affected farmers. Amid requests from Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit to raise the issue when his turn came, Chaudhary said that the issue requires urgent attention. Soon, SP members, sporting red caps and with placards in their hands, trooped into the Well. They were followed by Congress members, wearing Gandhi caps.

BSP members did not join them, but stood on their benches and later staged a walkout over the power tariff hike and “deteriorating” law and order situation.

In the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath, members of Opposition raised anti-government slogans. The House was first adjourned for 15 minutes, then for 30 minutes and again for 15 minutes. Adityanath, who had to address officers on the first day of the ‘IAS Week’, left in between.

Question Hour could not take place as Opposition leaders, despite requests from the Speaker, refused to return to their benches.

As leaders, including SP’s Azam Khan continued to raise slogans, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the government wants to reply but can only do so when the House settles down.

Maintaining that the power tariff hike has not been approved by the government but by the Electricity Regulatory Commission, he added: “Jab bijli ka istemal karenge to daam to dena hi hoga (If one would use electricity, then the price has to be paid).”

On EVMs, Khanna said: “Those who have been elected through EVMs in the Assembly polls should resign… I would request Election Commission to conduct their election through ballot papers.”

The Speaker rushed through the business listed on the day’s agenda amid pandemonium and adjourned the House for the day.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Legislative Council. The House was adjourned twice but when disruption continued, it was adjourned for the day.

