Uttar Pradesh: STF arrests five with Rs 8.26 lakh in new notes

(Representational) (Representational)

THE STATE STF on Saturday arrested five persons and recovered Rs 9.42 lakh in cash, mostly in new currency, from an ambulance in Chaubepur area of Varanasi. As many as 737 kg of cannabis were also recovered from the ambulance. “Of the total recovered money, Rs 8.26 lakh were in new notes of Rs 2,000. The rest are in Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes,” said ASP (STF) G N Prasad. Those arrested have been identified as Triveni Gupta, Bunty Yadav and Shrinath Yadav of Azamgarh district and Altaf Hussain and Zakir Hussain of Assam. The STF has seized a Bolero and four cellphones from the accused.

STF officials said they received a tip-off that some people were travelling to Varanasi from Assam to deliver a consignment of cannabis to their clients. The STF team laid a trap at Takwa crossing in Chaubepur and spotted an ambulance parked nearby at 11.30 am. “We saw two persons transferring packets from the ambulance into the Bolero. When we reached the ambulance, we found 134 packets of cannabis hidden under the seats. We also recovered Rs 9.42 lakh,” said an official.

“During questioning, Altaf Hussain and Zakir Hussain, who drove the ambulance from Assam to Varanasi, admitted that they are members of a gang run by Assam-based kingpins Dileep and Rakesh. They had to supply the drugs to Triveni Gupta in Azamgarh,” said the ASP.