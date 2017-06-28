SP calls booklet a ‘rajnaitik dhokha’, Mayawati gives it a ‘zero’

While SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary called the Adityanath government’s 100 days’ report a “Rajnaitik dhokha” (political bluff), a PTI report quoted BSP chief Mayawati claiming that it had scored a “zero” on the law and order front.

Chaudhary questioned the point of the state government coming out with such a booklet at a time when neither the Budget had been cleared nor any new schemes “finalised or implemented”. He said the BJP should have “admitted” that works undertaken by the previous Akhilesh government are being repeated by the present government. “Public is being misguided in the name of 100 days of trust as there is no concrete achievement to list,” added Chaudhary, calling the present government “dishaheen” (directionless).

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Sarkar Pradesh bhar ke bacharon aur pandron ka intezam kare anyatha kisan aur gaupalak enhein jila adhikarion ko bheint karenge” (the state government must make arrangements for calves or else farmers and dairy owners will gift them to district officials).

A PTI report quoted a statement in which Mayawati said, “The UP government has grossly failed on the law and order front; incidents of theft, dacoity, loot, murder, extortion, crime against women and communal violence have peaked in the last 100 days,” she said in a statement here.“Due to the adoption of RSS policy of saffron appeasement as its model, the law and order and crime control scenario in UP is very bad,” the PTI report quoted the BSP chief as saying.

