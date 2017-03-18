Uttar Pradesh: Seven cows found dead, locals go on rampage

LOCALS WENT on a rampage, indulging in arson and damaging some roadside kiosks, after seven cows were found dead at different places in Palia Kala area of Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday.

While the postmortem report could not ascertain exact cause of death, police suspect the animals died after they consumed something poisonous. The protesters, however, alleged that anti-social elements were behind the deaths and demanded their immediate arrest. On Friday, two FIRs were lodged — one, under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC against unidentified persons and the other, on charges of rioting, arson and creating ruckus.

Police said the cows were found dead near Melagate area and Ramlila ground on Thursday evening. As the news spread, locals started gathering at the area. “They blocked the road and started pelting stones on vehicles. Later, they forced the shops in the market to shut down. They also torched kiosks at Kamala Chauraha where hundreds had gathered,” said a police officer.

“Some cow vigilantes and Hindu groups staged a road blockade and forced the market to be shut. They indulged in arson, torched some tyres and makeshift structures… Those involved will be identified through video footage,” Lakhimpur Kheri SP Manoj Kumar Jha said.

SHO of Palia Kala police, P K Jha, said: “As per the postmortem report, polythenes were found in the stomach of the cows. The viscera has been preserved for lab test to ascertain the cause of death.”

