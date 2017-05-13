Uttar Pradesh: Seniormost cops to head major district zones, IGs at ranges

IN A first, the state government on Friday posted seniormost police officers — additional director generals (ADGs) — in zones comprising major districts and giving charge of ranges under these zones to inspector general-rank officers. Till now, while IGs used to head zones, DIGs were posted as the head of ranges. According to a home department communique, the government on Friday transferred 39 officers, including ADGs, IGs and DIGs.

While ADG (Police Training Headquarters) in Lucknow, Vishwajeet Mahapatra, was made ADG (Varanasi Zone), Anand Kumar — ADG (Police Academy) in Moradabad — has been made ADG (Meerut Zone). ADG (Police Training College) Brajraj Meena in Moradabad has been made ADG (Bareilly Zone) and ADG (Crime) Abhay Kumar Prasad has been posted as (ADG Lucknow Zone).

P K Mishra, IG (Police Headquarters) in Allahabad has been made new IG (Prisons).

On the other hand, IG (Railways) Amitabh Yash has been made IG (Special Task Force), replacing Ram Kumar, who has now been given the charge of IG (Meerut Range).

Vinod Kumar Singh, who was on the wait list, has been made IG (Railways) while IG (Agra Zone) Sujeet Pandey has been posted as IG (Administration) at DGP Headquarters in Lucknow.

The other IG-rank officers who were given charge of ranges included IG (Security) in Lucknow, Mutha Ashok Jain, who has been made IG (Agra Range) and (IG Food Cell) in Lucknow, Jai Narain Singh, who has been appointed as IG (Lucknow Range). Alok Singh, who was recently posted as IG (PAC, West Zone) in Lucknow has been made IG (Kanpur Range).

Meanwhile, IG (PAC Headquarters) S P Shirodkar has been made IG (Establishment) and N Padmaja Chauhan IG (Anti-Corruption Organisation) has been made IG (Personnel) at DGP Headquarters in Lucknow.

