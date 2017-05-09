Uttar Pradesh: School girl gets hit by bullet, battles for life

According to preliminary reports it seemed the girl was not the intended target but the bullet strayed and hit her. According to preliminary reports it seemed the girl was not the intended target but the bullet strayed and hit her.

A 13-year-old girl, student of AMU Girls’ School, was hit by a bullet when an armed man fired at a car on a busy road in the civil lines area here. The culprit escaped even before the scores of bystanders managed to react.

Anam Aslam (13), a class fifth student, was returning home from her school on Monday when an armed person who was walking on the other side of the road fired at the car and the bullet hit her, police said. She was battling for life at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where she was admitted. As the news spread a large group of AMU students converged at hospital.

Senior police officials and AMU officials rushed to the hospital. AMU Proctor Prof M Mohsin Khan told PTI that according to preliminary reports it seemed the girl was not the intended target but the bullet strayed and hit her.

According to eyewitness accounts, within seconds of the shooting incident in the very busy main artery of the city, the culprit managed to escape even before a large number of bystanders could realize what had happened. Superintendent of Police Atul Srivastava said, “We are working on important clues regarding the identity of the miscreants and we are hopeful that very shortly, we will nab the culprits.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now