Saharanpur caste clash: Cases against Bheem Army chief merged

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar (File) Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar (File)

Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Saharanpur violence has merged cases against Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar on the ground that multiple FIRs were lodged over the same incidents.

“During investigation, we found more than one FIR was lodged against Chandrashekhar in one incident. We now have merged 14 of the cases with five cases,” said Prabhal Pratap Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), who is also heading the SIT. Chandrashekhar, who was arrested from Himachal Pradesh on June 8, is lodged in the Saharanpur district jail along with others from the outfit.

“We recently moved an application in a local court requesting to cancel his judicial remand of Chandrashekhar in the 14 cases. It was accepted,” added Singh.

SSP (Saharanpur) Babloo Kumar too said, “Most cases have been merged since the time and place of incident are same.”

Meanwhile, Bheem Army members, including its women wing, on Thursday protested at the collectorate office in Saharanpur alleging that its jailed leaders and members were being harassed by Saharanpur district jail staff.

Protesters handed over a memorandum to City Magistrate (Saharanpur) Rajesh Kumar demanding proper security to the 14 prisoners.

“I have intimated the district magistrate about their grievances,” said Kumar.

On the other hand, Saharanpur district jail Superintendent, Viresh Raj Sharma denied allegations of harassment and claimed, “Chandrashekhar has given in writing that neither he nor any of his organisation members were being harassed inside the jail. I have forwarded his letter to the district magistrate.”

When contacted, district magistrate, Saharanpur, PK Pandey said no inquiry has been ordered into the allegations.

