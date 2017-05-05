Uttar Pradesh: Rs 5 per meal canteen on the anvil

The Adityanath government will open ‘Annapurna’ canteens across the state to serve meal to the poor for only Rs 5.

In an announcement made on his official Twitter handle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@CMOfficeUP) said the government will soon make arrangements to open ‘Annnapurna bhojnalayas’ across Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no one goes hungry.

Officials said the state labour department is working on the scheme, which will be implemented by the urban development department. In the first phase, the scheme is likely to be launched in 14 majors cities, including Lucknow and Varanasi and Gorakhpur, said sources.

