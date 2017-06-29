Five killed in Rae Bareli: Police probing role of Rohaniya block chief

Rae Bareli police are probing the role of Rohaniya block chief Shiv Kumar Yadav, in a case in which five people were allegedly killed by a mob in Apta village on Monday. M S Khan, station officer of Unchahar police station, said the complainant in the case, Devesh Shukla — whose brother Rohit was burnt alive in his vehicle — alleged Shiv Kumar had planned the attack with the other accused. “We are collecting call records of Shiv Kumar’s phone to know his location at the time of the incident. Statements of witnesses are also being recorded,” said Khan.

Rae Bareli SSP Gaurav Singh had on Tuesday said it appeared that Rohit had wanted to contest elections for the village pradhan’s post, and got into a tussle with the sons of current pradhan Ram Sahi Yadav.

Of the four accused held on Tuesday, three of them — Vijay Kumar Yadav alias Raja Yadav, Krishna Kumar Yadav and Pradeep Kumar Yadav — are the current pradhan’s sons. The fourth accused, Ram Bahal Yadav, is also a resident of Apta.

The Unchahar SO further said the charred bodies of Rohit and Brijesh were found inside the Tata Safari, while the bodies of Narendra, Ankush and Anoop were found close to the vehicle. “The faces of Narendra and Ankush were smashed, Anoop had injuries on his head,” he added. Rae Bareli Chief Medical Officer Dinesh Kumar Singh said that as per the autopsy report, the two victims trapped inside the SUV were completely burnt, and they had died due to anti-mortem burn injuries.

He added that bodies of the other victims too bear burn injuries ranging from 50 to 60 per cent. The cause of death of two persons whose faces were smashed in was stated as anti-mortem burns and head injuries. The fourth victim’s cause of death is head injuries and severe burns, Singh added. He said there was also a gunshot injury on Anoop’s left leg. The bodies of victims Rohit Shukla, Anoop Mishra, Ankush alias Bhaskar Mishra, Brijesh Shukla and Narendra Shukla were sent to their native village in Pratapgarh on Tuesday.

