‘Uttar Pradesh Police objects to govt order asking DMs to chair law and order meetings’

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said, the government order, issued around a month ago, could bring in confusion among district police officers posted who are responsible for law and order and investigation. (Photo: UP Police) A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said, the government order, issued around a month ago, could bring in confusion among district police officers posted who are responsible for law and order and investigation. (Photo: UP Police)

The state DGP headquarters has objected to a state government decision that will see district magistrates chair the monthly law and order meetings within their jurisdiction, sources said. Although the government did not confirm the order, senior police officers said it was issued about a month ago.

Usually, police officers of superintendent of police (SP) or senior superintendent of police (SSP) rank used to chair such meetings attended by station house officers, along with additional superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police officers. It is a crucial meeting in which senior officers monitors progress and chalk out plans for the district.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said, the government order, issued around a month ago, could bring in confusion among district police officers posted who are responsible for law and order and investigation.

State DGP headquarters too has raised the point and added this may disturb law and order in the district as well, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar told The Indian Express, “I do not recall any such recent circular. It might be some old order, resent by the home department.”Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar said, “There has been no such change in the existing system. While no fresh circular has been issued from the home department, I have come to know that Programme implementation department has issued a circular regarding priorities of the government including regular review of law and order”.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App