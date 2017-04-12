Uttar Pradesh: Pension scheme on hold, CM orders probe

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the implementation of Samajwadi Pension Scheme — a flagship public welfare scheme of the Akhilesh government — be put on hold till further orders. He also ordered a probe, to be completed within a month, to ascertain whether the existing beneficiaries are eligible under the scheme.

The CM has already ordered probes into over half-a-dozen projects that the Akhilesh government had launched. Adityanath was on Tuesday reviewing the schemes being run by social welfare department. In the meeting, he ordered that the eligibility criteria laid down for selection of beneficiaries under the pension scheme be probed.

Moreover, while ordering that the name of the scheme be changed to ‘Mukhyamantri Pension Scheme’, Adityanath directed that most Dalit castes, such as Mushar, Nat and Kanjad, be included as beneficiaries. He said that only needy and genuine persons should benefit, said officials.

As part of Akhilesh’s scheme, Rs 500 monthly pension would be provided to poor women. While campaigning for the recent UP elections, Akhilesh had claimed that over 50 lakh women were benefitting from it. In the election manifesto, Akhilesh had promised to double the pension amount if SP returned to power.

Meanwhile, Adityanath also directed officials to prepare a proposal to double the amount in pension schemes meant for widows, disabled and the elderly. At present, Rs 500 per month is given as pension under these schemes. Further, he directed that name of the scheme providing financial assistance for marriage of SC girls be changed to ‘Kanyadaan Yojana’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now