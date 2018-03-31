Uttar Pradesh: Over 100 monkeys die in Amroha village

Autopsy on two monkeys could not establish cause of death. (Source: Ranjit Lal/Representational photo) Autopsy on two monkeys could not establish cause of death. (Source: Ranjit Lal/Representational photo)

An alert has been issued in and around Bhawarsi village in Amroha after over 100 monkeys died under mysterious circumstances over the last week. Most carcasses were found on the terraces of houses in the village, claimed a resident.

Autopsy on two monkeys could not establish cause of death. The viscera of a few monkeys and a carcass were sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for detailed examination.

On Saturday, a team led by District Magistrate Hemant Kumar, reached the village and spoke to local residents. Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh and Chief Medical Officer R C Sharma also accompanied him.

“It appears a certain communicable disease has spread among monkeys. However, the exact cause can only be confirmed after IVRI test results. District administration has arranged medicines and glucose for monkeys. The medicine will be mixed in bananas and glucose with water,” said Kumar.

He said that the district administration came to know of the matter on March 27 and since then 13 monkeys had died. “Different teams are working on it. IVRI veterinarians will be coming to Amroha tomorrow,” he added.

A team of forest officials have been camping in the village for the last three days. Village head Parul Goel’s husband Rajeev said over 100 monkeys had died in the village and that they buried carcasses.

