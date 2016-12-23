Uttar Pradesh: Opppsition forces adjournment over ‘poor’ law and order

The second day of the state Legislative Council session was marked with disruptions following protests by the Opposition. After passing four bills, the Council adjourned sine die

As proceedings began on Thursday morning for Question Hour, a BJP member trooped into the Well demanding resignation of CM Akhilesh Yadav over “incomplete projects” and “false announcements”.

BSP members too demanded that the Chairman immediately initiate a discussion on law and order arguing that the situation in the state had worsened. Chairman Ramesh Yadav asked BSP and BJP members to raise their issues during Zero Hour but, when members did not relent, he adjourned the House.

When the House resumed, BSP members sought adjournment for discussion on the alleged murder of one Nasir Khan in Meerut on December 9. After a reply from Leader of the House Ahmed Hasan, the chairman rejected the adjournment and directed the government for necessary action. However, BSP members again demanded a discussion on the matter. Meanwhile, SP member Shatrudra Prakash raised a point of order over Siddiqui’s speech, to which BSP members objected, and trooped into the well and raised slogans. The chairman then adjourned the House upto 3.30 pm.

When the house met again, it was adjourned sine die after passing four Bills with voice vote. These included two regarding the supplementary budget and vote-on-account for the next financial year. The other bills were: The Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, Uttar Pradesh, Bill, 2016, and The allotment of Houses Under Control of Estate Department (Amendment) Bill, 2016.