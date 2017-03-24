Uttar Pradesh molestation case: One held, cops probe ‘delay’ in filing FIR

A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a molestation case in Kanpur. The arrest comes three days after a case was registered against a group of youths for an incident that allegedly happened on March 13, the day of Holi. In the incident, the accused and others allegedly assaulted two sisters and their mother. One of the girls suffered serious injuries and is admitted in a hospital.

According to the father of the sisters, a group of youths attacked the two sisters, aged 24 and 16 years, after they objected to them applying colours on them.

“My wife tried to save them but she too was beaten up by Sujeet, his son Rohan and their friends. They even hit my 16-year-old daughter with with a sharp weapon that caused bleeding. She is admitted at Kanpur Medical College,” the father told The Indian Express. He claims he called the police soon after the incident. “The cops came and took us all to the police station. They filed non-cognizable reports showing an altercation between two sides. They did not add charges of molestation.”

On March 20, the 16-year-old tweeted a picture of the application of their complaint to the police and tagged the handles of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh DGP.

The DGP office, police sources said, directed Kanpur police to take immediate action. Soon, an FIR was lodged against the accused, one of whom was arrested on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (West) Sachindra Patel told The Indian Express that a probe is on to know the reasons behind “delay” in taking appropriate action.

“Its routine to file non-cognizable report first on ‘petty incidents’ occur during playing Holi. We did the same in this matter as well. But, police should have taken the matter seriously as the girls were injured. We are probing the reasons for lapse,” added Patel. SSP Kanpur could not be reached for comments.

