Many fall ill soon after breaking fast in Bahraich

Around 190 people fell ill soon after breaking their Ramzan fast at a madrasa in Harwa Tand village in Huzurpur area in Bahraich district on Monday evening. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Arun Lal Srivastava said that none were in serious condition and they were discharged after treatment.

“People from the village had gathered to break their fast in the evening. After eating the food they complained of vomiting and uneasiness. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for checkup and treatment,” said Vidya Shankar Singh, Additional District Magistrate, Bahraich.

The medical team which was sent to take samples from the iftar reported that there were lot of food items, including watermelon and muskmelon. “The food samples have been taken for tests to check if it was a case of food poisoning,” added CMO.

