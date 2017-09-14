Man ‘molests, sets 14-yr-old girl on fire’, arrested

A 23-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly molesting and setting a 14-year-old girl on fire, resulting in her death, at a village in Kaushambi district. Police said they arrested Man Singh at around 11 am on Wednesday. He had been absconding since Monday, when he allegedly attacked the 14-year-old neighbour.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Kaushambi) Ashok Kumar said, “The accused was drunk on the night of the incident, villagers have told us. The victim was his neighbour. We cannot say if the accused and victim were known to each other.”

According to police, at around 9 pm on Monday, Singh scaled the boundary wall of the girl’s house and entered the kitchen, where she was cooking. The girl’s parents were away at the time and her grandmother was sleeping on a cot in the porch at the time.

Police said that according to a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, Singh tried molesting her. When the girl raised an alarm, Singh tried to overpower her and in the attempt, poured kerosene on her from a bottle lying in the room, police said.

“He set her on fire and her screams woke her grandmother who ran into the room, but Singh assaulted her and escaped before anyone could catch him,” a senior police officer said.

The girl was rushed to a nearby primary health centre from where she was referred to a government hospital in Allahabad. At Allahabad, they admitted her to a private hospital where she succumbed to her burn injuries on Tuesday morning. Her body was sent for a post-mortem.

Police registered an FIR under charges of trespassing with intention to hurt and wrongful restraint, sexual harassment, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After his arrest, Singh was produced in court, after which he was taken into custody.

