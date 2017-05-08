Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for killing mother, sister

A man was booked on Sunday morning for allegedly killing his mother and sister.

According to police, Ravi Kashyap, a resident of Indira Nagar, had hired a mini-truck to carry the bodies of his mother Taravati (60) and sister Anamika (30) to BKT area. According to them, he told the driver that he was going to cremate them. The suspicious driver alerted the police.

ASP(Rural) Satish Kumar said an initial inquiry revealed that Kashyap had lost a lot of money while trading in shares and even used up the money the family had kept in a fixed deposit.

Kashyap allegedly murdered the two when they asked for the money. He allegedly strangulated them.

