Krishna Patel to hold parallel rally on Sonelal birth anniversary

Even as the BJP and its allies have planned a rally in Varanasi on July 2 to observer Apna Dal founder late Sonelal Patel’s birth anniversary in which Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest, Krishna Patel, Sonelal’s wife, is planning another rally the same day in Allahabad in which Gujarat’s Hardik Patel will be the chief guest.

The Varanasi rally is being organised by Krishna Patel’s daughter and union minister Anupriya Patel.

Apna Dal spokesperson RB Singh Patel said that presence of the Patel Navniram Sena chief in the Allahabd rally will be encouraging for farmers.

Krishna Patel and Anurpiya had formed separate factions following a family dispute last year. While Anupriya runs Apna Dal (Sonelal), Krishna Patel heads Apna Dal.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App