KGMU rape case: Third accused held

Days after two security guards of Centenary Hospital of King George Medical University (KGMU) were arrested in a gangrape case, third accused, lift attendant Vinay Kashyap, was held Saturday.

A 40-year-old, who had come to the city for her husband’s treatment, was allegedly gangraped by Vinay and security guard Santosh Kashyap late Wednesday. Santosh and another guard, Shiv Kumar, were arrested earlier.

“Vinay had gone into hiding and was trying to leave the city when he was caught from the bus station in Kaiserbagh area,” Chowk police SHO, I P Singh said. “On Monday, the victim’s statement will be recorded before court.” Her medical report will be received Sunday, he said.

