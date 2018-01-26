‘Uttar Pradesh govt losing grip’: Congress asks governor to intervene over law and order

Alleging that “fake encounters” are taking place in Uttar Pradesh and pointing out recent incidents of dacoity, murders, rape as well deaths due to illicit liquor, a Congress delegation led by state president Raj Babbar on Thursday met Governor Ram Naik and sought his intervention. The delegation also submitted a 13-point memorandum to the Governor, emphasising on the need for police reforms and seeking to make policing free from political interference.

The Congress, in the memorandum, also pointed out that while the BJP used to question the law and order situation in the previous regime, it was for the first time that the state did not have a director general of police (DGP) for 23 days.

“When he (new DGP) joined after 23 days, as many as 7 murders took place within 24 hours of his joining, which is a proof that criminals do not fear police any longer,” as per the memorandum. Referring to recent incidents of loot and dacoity on the outskirts of the state capital, deaths due to illicit liquor in Azamgarh, Sitapur, Barabanki, and an incident in Saharanpur where police allegedly refused to carry two injured youths to the hospital fearing that their blood would stain the police vehicle, the Congress delegation alleged that these incidents are proof towards “government losing its grip over law and order.”

The party also said: “Instead of creating fear in the mind of criminals, fake encounters were taking place in the state just to earn a name. A child in Mathura died during such encounter.” The delegation requested the Governor to intervene so “a feeling of security” is instilled in the minds of women, Dalits, minorities, farmers as well as youths. “We wanted to point out that police have lost their credibility in the state. Gunshots are heard everywhere. While criminals are (committing crimes) openly, it is the innocents, who are being killed in encounters,” alleged Babbar.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App