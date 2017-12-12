Uttar Pradesh govt likely to table first supplementary budget in Assembly on December 18

Apart from tabling of the supplementary budget, the session will also be a significant one as the government plans to table at least five Bills in the upcoming session, including one that proposes to constitute a ‘Prayagraj Mela Authority’ in Allahabad for the purpose of holding “holy fairs” at the Sangam, including Magh Melas, Kumbh and Maha Kumbh. Apart from tabling of the supplementary budget, the session will also be a significant one as the government plans to table at least five Bills in the upcoming session, including one that proposes to constitute a ‘Prayagraj Mela Authority’ in Allahabad for the purpose of holding “holy fairs” at the Sangam, including Magh Melas, Kumbh and Maha Kumbh.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to table its first supplementary demands of budgetary grants during the upcoming week-long Winter session of the state Assembly, which starts on December 14. The government is expected to place its demands on December 18.

Apart from tabling of the supplementary budget, the session will also be a significant one as the government plans to table at least five Bills in the upcoming session, including one that proposes to constitute a ‘Prayagraj Mela Authority’ in Allahabad for the purpose of holding “holy fairs” at the Sangam, including Magh Melas, Kumbh and Maha Kumbh. The proposed authority would be chaired by the divisional commissioner of Allahabad.

The Magh Mela is organised at the Sangam every year, whereas the Ardha Kumbh is organised every six years and the Kumbh every twelve years under the United Province Melas Act, 1938.

However, on October 24, the state Cabinet had cleared a proposal for the formation of an authority which would ensure development of infrastructure facilities for pilgrims, organisation of the mela and maintenance of the Sangam site.

Other Bills which are expected to be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session would be mainly amendment Bills like the Uttar Pradesh Junior High-School (Amendment Bill) 2017, related to payment of salaries to teachers and other employees, the Uttar Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education (Amendment) Bill as well as the Uttar Pradesh Sehkari Samiti (Amendment) Bill. As per the proposed schedule of the Winter session, these Bills are likely to be tabled on the first day — December 14.

There would be no sitting of the House on December 16 and 17. The supplementary budget is expected to be taken up for discussion on December 19. After this, sittings will continue on December 20, 21 and 22. The proposed schedule will be taken up for discussion and finalised at a business advisory committee meeting before the start of the session.

Sources said that with government already facing a burden on its exchequer, the size of the supplementary budget is not likely to be as large as last time, and focus would largely be on making provisions for the state’s share in Centre-funded schemes.

